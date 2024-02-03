United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.76.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.