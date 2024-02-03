United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

United-Guardian has decreased its dividend by an average of 49.6% annually over the last three years.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UG. TheStreet raised shares of United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.