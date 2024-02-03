United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC cut its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,161 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for 0.5% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $160,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $41.37. 5,737,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,086,934. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

