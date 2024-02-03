Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $147,888,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $248.33 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $249.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.