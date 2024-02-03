Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.80

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 205833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 285,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 1,495,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,605,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 275,341 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.