UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UFPT opened at $175.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $103.64 and a 1-year high of $205.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other UFP Technologies news, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $480,241.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,737. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.