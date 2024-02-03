Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:TUP opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.86. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

