Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Down 5.7%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 169.40 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 169.40 ($2.15). Approximately 1,165,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,202,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.70 ($2.28).
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.
