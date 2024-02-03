Truist Financial Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $345.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $330.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $342.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.95 and a 200-day moving average of $287.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

