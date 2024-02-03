Truist Financial Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $71.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.91.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OKE opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $20,006,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.