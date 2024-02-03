Truist Financial Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $345.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $314.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

