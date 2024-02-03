Truist Financial Increases Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $16.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BANC

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Banc of California by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banc of California by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Banc of California by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.