Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,589,000 after buying an additional 591,652 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $245.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $246.01.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
