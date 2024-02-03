Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of VTI opened at $245.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $246.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.37. The stock has a market cap of $345.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
