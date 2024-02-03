Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $378.87 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.85.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

