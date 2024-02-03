Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,648 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,560 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 45.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $534,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,850.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800 over the last ninety days. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOB. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.61. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.