Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,540,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 295,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $206.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $206.97.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

