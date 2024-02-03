Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSI opened at $50.01 on Friday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $723.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

