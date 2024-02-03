Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Vital Farms worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 106.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Vital Farms by 582.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in Vital Farms by 1,010.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at $685,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $314,084.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,716 shares of company stock worth $2,033,680. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VITL

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $613.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.75. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.