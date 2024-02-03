Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $485.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

