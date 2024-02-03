TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

NYSE TRU opened at $68.97 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.79.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

