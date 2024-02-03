Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.
Cameco Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of Cameco stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.36 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
