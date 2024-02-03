Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $262.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.31. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $773,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

