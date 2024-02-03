Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Evercore ISI

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

