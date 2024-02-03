Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $230.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average of $212.31. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

