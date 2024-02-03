TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

TowneBank stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. TowneBank’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

