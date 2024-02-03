Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 139,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,387. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

