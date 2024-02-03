Total Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 1,916 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.22. 136,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

