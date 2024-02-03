Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.44% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 411,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,440. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

