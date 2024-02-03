Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $158.09. 7,937,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352,462. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $371.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.