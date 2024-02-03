Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 239 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.22% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,084,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,144,000 after buying an additional 891,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,782 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,344,000 after buying an additional 286,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,492,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $55.01. 635,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

