Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 513 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $10.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $781.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,176. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $789.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $714.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,755 shares of company stock worth $6,713,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

