Torray Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 365,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,677.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $3,895,268. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

