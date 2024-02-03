Torray Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.85. 343,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.88. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $413.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

