Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Qualys Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QLYS traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.87. 309,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,615. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.