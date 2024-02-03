Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,274,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,020,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,372,000 after acquiring an additional 126,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

VICR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 141,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

