Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,848 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $425.97. The stock had a trading volume of 973,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.87.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

