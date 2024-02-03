Torray Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Torray Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.80. The company had a trading volume of 864,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,176. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

