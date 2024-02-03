Torray Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Torray Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $958,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.38. 1,465,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.92. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $322.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

