Torray Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Torray Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.8% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 959,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,154. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.