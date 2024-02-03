Torray Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.2% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,442,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

