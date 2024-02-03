Torray Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after buying an additional 122,841 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:DT traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.70. 3,990,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,510. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

