Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $196.11. 4,317,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.