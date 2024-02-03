Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Price Target Cut to C$2.95 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRYFree Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Tilray Brands Stock Down 3.4 %

Tilray Brands stock opened at C$2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.44. Tilray Brands has a 12-month low of C$1.97 and a 12-month high of C$4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.