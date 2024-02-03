Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Price Target Cut to C$2.95 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Tilray Brands Stock Down 3.4 %
Tilray Brands stock opened at C$2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.44. Tilray Brands has a 12-month low of C$1.97 and a 12-month high of C$4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60.
About Tilray Brands
