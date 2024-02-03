Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Price Target Cut to C$2.95 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Tilray Brands Stock Down 3.4 %

Tilray Brands stock opened at C$2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.44. Tilray Brands has a 12-month low of C$1.97 and a 12-month high of C$4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

