Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 65,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,380,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,949,510.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $186,837.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,248.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,944.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,971.75.

On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $214,520.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.26.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.37. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 803,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 377,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 234,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 200,276 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

