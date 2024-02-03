Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 65,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,380,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,949,510.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $186,837.00.
- On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,248.00.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,944.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,971.75.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $214,520.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.26.
Tile Shop Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.37. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 803,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 377,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 234,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 200,276 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TTSH
About Tile Shop
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tile Shop
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.