Tigress Financial Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $29.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price upped by Tigress Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.65.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:T opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.