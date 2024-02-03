Tiff Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 423,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Oncology Institute comprises about 0.5% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Oncology Institute by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute

In other news, Director Brad Hively sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $118,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 724,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $57,304.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,245.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad Hively sold 47,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $118,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,780 shares of company stock valued at $312,278. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Oncology Institute stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 83,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $157.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.75. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.65.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 61.02%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

