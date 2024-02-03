Tiff Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 215.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 4.2% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.70. 1,810,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.