Tiff Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 98.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,606 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.28. 6,253,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.97. The company has a market cap of $363.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $455.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

