Tiff Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.3% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,839,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $174.39. The company has a market capitalization of $287.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

